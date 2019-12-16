Tottenham face RB Leipzig in Champions League last-16

Tottenham Hotspur have been drawn against German side RB Leipzig in the Champions League last-16.

The tie will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Leipzig finished top of their group, ahead of Lyon, Benfica and Zenit St Petersburg.

The Bundesliga outfit’s squad includes Germany international Timo Werner, on-loan Roma forward Patrik Schick, USA international Tyler Adams and highly-rated French defender Dayot Upamecano, as well as on-loan Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu and former Everton winger Ademola Lookman.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side are currently sitting top of the Bundesliga, two points clear of nearest rivals Borussia Monchengladbach and six points clear of champions Bayern Munich in fifth.