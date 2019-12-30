Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Arsenal

Chelsea came from behind to record a 1-2 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in their final game of the decade.

Frank Lampard’s side looked set to be heading for a second successive defeat after Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang gave the Gunners a lead they held onto until the final 10 minutes.

But goals in the 83rd minute from Jorginho and the 87th minute from Tammy Abraham secured all three points for the Blues.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Travelling fans were amazing once again 🤩🙏🏾💙 get back safely! #CFC — Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) December 29, 2019

Get you someone that holds you the way I hold Tam 🤗 …

Absolute heart and desire to get the win! 💙 pic.twitter.com/rj5GrXp3Wc December 29, 2019

Bad and good moments are part of our lives, especially in football. The best thing to do is to work harder and always try to improve. Great result for us today. Well done lads. Thank you for all the support. 💙💪🏾 #CFC pic.twitter.com/T9I4VbiQ5e — Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) December 29, 2019

Difficult game today with a very satisfying ending! ⚽⚽ 💪💪 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/5ZEKCoUWvC — Mateo Kovačić (@Mateo_Kova23) December 29, 2019