Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Arsenal

Chelsea came from behind to record a 1-2 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in their final game of the decade.

Frank Lampard’s side looked set to be heading for a second successive defeat after Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang gave the Gunners a lead they held onto until the final 10 minutes.

But goals in the 83rd minute from Jorginho and the 87th minute from Tammy Abraham secured all three points for the Blues.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.