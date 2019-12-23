Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Spurs

Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of yesterday’s 0-2 win over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Two first-half goals from Brazilian winger Willian saw the Blues record a comfortable win over Spurs, who were reduced to 10 men when Heung-min Son was sent-off soon after the hour mark.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about picking up three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and about the alleged racist behaviour aimed at Blues defender Antonio Rudiger during the game.

I'm very happy for our team performance in the derby today, but at the same time I'm very disappointed by the manifestations of racism during the game. We cannot accept this!



We are together my bro @ToniRuediger! 👊🏿 #saynotoracism pic.twitter.com/qQVWL1AMai — Willian (@willianborges88) December 22, 2019

LONDON IS BLUE 🔵💙 WE ARE CHELSEA!!!! #CFC — Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) December 22, 2019