Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Spurs
Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of yesterday’s 0-2 win over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
Two first-half goals from Brazilian winger Willian saw the Blues record a comfortable win over Spurs, who were reduced to 10 men when Heung-min Son was sent-off soon after the hour mark.
Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about picking up three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and about the alleged racist behaviour aimed at Blues defender Antonio Rudiger during the game.
I'm very happy for our team performance in the derby today, but at the same time I'm very disappointed by the manifestations of racism during the game. We cannot accept this!— Willian (@willianborges88) December 22, 2019
We are together my bro @ToniRuediger! 👊🏿 #saynotoracism pic.twitter.com/qQVWL1AMai
LONDON IS BLUE 🔵💙 WE ARE CHELSEA!!!! #CFC— Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) December 22, 2019
WE. ARE. CHELSEA. 💙 #KTBFFH— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) December 22, 2019
What a feeling…!!! We are @chelseafc pic.twitter.com/otrwhGsXJ1— kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) December 22, 2019
Biiiiiiig Wiiin! 💙👊🏾👊🏽👊🏻 #NoToRacism #PleaseGetSomeBasicEducation #AlwaysBelieve #Hustle #cleansheet @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/jootvSITzZ— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) December 22, 2019
We all enjoyed that one!!! Amazing spirit from everyone!!! #KTBFFH💙💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/QZ3IvKe078— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) December 22, 2019
We are #ThePrideOfLondon 💙 What a night it was! @ChelseaFC #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/VOvibE4hHj— Mateo Kovačić (@Mateo_Kova23) December 22, 2019