Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to reaching Champions League knockout rounds

Chelsea are through to the Champions League last-16 after a 2-1 win over Lille at Stamford Bridge last night.

First-half goals from Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta put Frank Lampard’s side into the knockout rounds.

Former Chelsea striker Loic Remy’s 78th-minute goal gave the hosts a late scare and meant they finished second in Group H.

After the final whistle, the Blues players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say.

Keep

The

Blue

Flag

Flying

High 💪 pic.twitter.com/IuMJktx1i1 December 10, 2019