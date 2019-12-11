Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to reaching Champions League knockout rounds
Chelsea are through to the Champions League last-16 after a 2-1 win over Lille at Stamford Bridge last night.
First-half goals from Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta put Frank Lampard’s side into the knockout rounds.
Former Chelsea striker Loic Remy’s 78th-minute goal gave the hosts a late scare and meant they finished second in Group H.
After the final whistle, the Blues players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say.
Keep
The
Blue
Flag
Flying
High 💪 pic.twitter.com/IuMJktx1i1— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) December 10, 2019
📍 Stamford bridge! On to the next round! #wearechelsea pic.twitter.com/cQTik9wl2c— Willian (@willianborges88) December 11, 2019
Towards the next phase. Blue is the color! Come on Chelsea! 💪🏾💙 #EP33 #CFC— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) December 10, 2019
📸 @nogueirafoto pic.twitter.com/P0Pnv3S9sX
Chelsea Fam 💙 So good to be back on the pitch with the lads and to qualify for #UCL last 16 💪🏾 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/AonQxEbobU— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) December 10, 2019
Into last 16!! @championsleague @chelseafc pic.twitter.com/DpLaCT2DcP— kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) December 10, 2019
Mission accomplished 💪🏻💪🏻 well done guys 💙 @ChelseaFC @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/8aLhwvheNv— Mateo Kovačić (@Mateo_Kova23) December 10, 2019