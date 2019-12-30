Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Wolves

Liverpool signed off for the year with a narrow win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, which ensures they will go into 2020 with a 13-point lead and a game in hand.

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane’s goal late in the first half gave the Reds all three points at Anfield.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to reflect on the match and the year.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

2019 you’ve been fun. 2020 let’s go 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/HSD5XIN2F1 — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) December 29, 2019

A difficult game against a tough opponent, but 3 points are a great way to close out 2019 🙌🏾 Get in Reds!! 💪🏾🔴 #YNWA #LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/8JKeqZoXqF — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 29, 2019

Signing off a brilliant year in the right way pic.twitter.com/AmU4eqmfGr — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 29, 2019

Tough game to finish 2019 – but another big 3️⃣ points 💪🏻🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/4JGeMehhRu — James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 29, 2019