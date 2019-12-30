Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Wolves

Liverpool signed off for the year with a narrow win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, which ensures they will go into 2020 with a 13-point lead and a game in hand.

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane’s goal late in the first half gave the Reds all three points at Anfield.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to reflect on the match and the year.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

💪💪

Great way to end 2019! Looking forward to 2020. #YNWA

+3 🙌🏼💪🏼

