Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to first day in Qatar

Liverpool’s players have been getting used to their surroundings in Qatar ahead of the Club World Cup.

The Reds were on the training pitch in Doha on Monday to prepare for their semi-final tie against Mexican side Monterrey.

Acclimatising was easier than expected, with some Merseyside rain following the European champions to the Middle East.

Vice-captain James Milner noted that the downpour had made Qatar feel like home.

You can see what Milner and his team-mates had to say about their first day in Doha in the selection of tweets below.