Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to reaching Club World Cup final
Liverpool’s players have been giving their thoughts on reaching the Club World Cup final.
The Reds will face Brazilian side Flamengo in Qatar on Saturday after last night’s last-gasp win over Monterrey in their semi-final.
Substitute Roberto Firmino scored an injury-time winner after the Mexican side had cancelled out midfielder Naby Keita’s early opener.
Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about defeating Monterrey when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
Never in doubt Bobby 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ufvnWJqe4i— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) December 18, 2019
Oh Bobby ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PgVLbX7ilg— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 19, 2019
Well done lads 👊🏾 On to the #ClubWC final! 🙌🏾 #MONLIV pic.twitter.com/uSov34wubt— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 18, 2019
Onto the final well done lads👏🏼 @FIFAcom pic.twitter.com/kTwRot1VXr— Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) December 18, 2019
What a performance! 🧤🔴 #keepersunion #ClubWC #YNWA https://t.co/LF9xhZ2XVM— Andrew Lonergan (@Lonners24) December 18, 2019