Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to reaching Club World Cup final

Liverpool’s players have been giving their thoughts on reaching the Club World Cup final.

The Reds will face Brazilian side Flamengo in Qatar on Saturday after last night’s last-gasp win over Monterrey in their semi-final.

Substitute Roberto Firmino scored an injury-time winner after the Mexican side had cancelled out midfielder Naby Keita’s early opener.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about defeating Monterrey when they posted on social media after the final whistle.