Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to victory over Brighton

By
-

Liverpool moved 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a nervy win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday.

A first-half double from defender Virgil van Dijk put the Reds in charge. But goalkeeper Alisson Becker was sent-off in the second half for handling the ball outside the area and the Seagulls pulled a goal back through Lewis Dunk.

After holding on to secure all three points, here is what the Liverpool players had to say about the game.

View this post on Instagram

Big 3 points yesterday! #YNWA 👏🏻

A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on

View this post on Instagram

🙌🏼+3💪🏼 #YnwA❤️

A post shared by Bobby Firmino (@roberto_firmino) on