Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to victory over Brighton

Liverpool moved 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a nervy win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday.

A first-half double from defender Virgil van Dijk put the Reds in charge. But goalkeeper Alisson Becker was sent-off in the second half for handling the ball outside the area and the Seagulls pulled a goal back through Lewis Dunk.

After holding on to secure all three points, here is what the Liverpool players had to say about the game.

It got a bit too close for comfort near the end, but we hung on and secured the 3 points nonetheless 💪🏾 #YNWA #LIVBHA pic.twitter.com/uo56n9n33f — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) November 30, 2019

No defeats this season in @premierleague, 11 points clear, unbeaten in last 31 league games…

MENTALITY MONSTERS FC 💪🏻🔴 pic.twitter.com/BqwVuxiPSj — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) November 30, 2019

This is why big Virg gets on the end of these and not me pic.twitter.com/22uVJlhnZi — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) November 30, 2019

Nice one Virg – now go and bring home that Ballon D'or ✌🏻 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/pRNDb3dJkY November 30, 2019