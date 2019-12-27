Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to victory over Leicester

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of their Boxing Day victory over Leicester City.

The Reds emerged as comfortable 0-4 winners in last night’s clash between the top-two at the King Power Stadium.

A brace from Roberto Firmino, a penalty from James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s goal secured three points for the Premier League leaders.

Since the final whistle, members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad have been giving their thoughts on a dominant display.

Here’s what they had to say about the game.

Still a lot of football left to play in the season, but I love our current situation 💪🏾 #fridayfeeling #topoftheleague pic.twitter.com/9iPCPf3nst — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 27, 2019