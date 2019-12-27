Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to victory over Leicester
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of their Boxing Day victory over Leicester City.
The Reds emerged as comfortable 0-4 winners in last night’s clash between the top-two at the King Power Stadium.
A brace from Roberto Firmino, a penalty from James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s goal secured three points for the Premier League leaders.
Since the final whistle, members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad have been giving their thoughts on a dominant display.
Here’s what they had to say about the game.
Still a lot of football left to play in the season, but I love our current situation 💪🏾 #fridayfeeling #topoftheleague pic.twitter.com/9iPCPf3nst— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 27, 2019
When the Kung-fu kid is late for carol singing… 🎶 #ohcomeallyefaithful #fridayfeeling pic.twitter.com/qiZkCZBA08— James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 27, 2019
Just some Boxing Day football! #YNWA 💥 pic.twitter.com/0GHPl3bf2d— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 27, 2019
MERRY CHRISTMAS REDS!!!! pic.twitter.com/FyYNOFcj2S— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 26, 2019
This aged well…😒 https://t.co/qKymIkVL37— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 26, 2019
Anything Mbappe can do… 😂🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/adhMFapNsQ— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) December 26, 2019
The perfect away day 👌🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/b1QI8waBtW— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) December 26, 2019
Great performance tonight – but we know there’s still more than half a season to play 💪🏻🔴 #onetouchfootball #happylateChristmas#HopeTrentisinyourfantasyteam 🔥 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/8zQyA5nuFO— James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 26, 2019
A wonderful Christmas gift to all Reds 🎁 A fantastic win on Boxing Day!! 💪🏾💪🏾 The team was on 🔥🔥 #YNWA #LEILIV pic.twitter.com/poKv8L5qpn— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 26, 2019