Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to victory over Watford

By
-

Liverpool signed off with a win before their trip to Qatar for the Club World Cup with a hard fought victory over Watford at Anfield yesterday.

Two goals from Mo Salah ensured the Reds depart for the Middle East with a 10-point cushion at the top of the Premier League table.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on their win over the Hornets. Here’s what they had to say.