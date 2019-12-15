Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to victory over Watford
Liverpool signed off with a win before their trip to Qatar for the Club World Cup with a hard fought victory over Watford at Anfield yesterday.
Two goals from Mo Salah ensured the Reds depart for the Middle East with a 10-point cushion at the top of the Premier League table.
After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on their win over the Hornets. Here’s what they had to say.
December 15, 2019
Big battle today – but nice to sign off with 3⃣ points before the Club World Cup 💪🏻🔴 #Good2keeptheMOmentum#YNWA pic.twitter.com/TmqoRu2tNn— James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 14, 2019
Shame I couldn’t finish the game today, but 3 crucial points are in the bag nonetheless. Great result from the lads 👊🏾 #LIVWAT #YNWA pic.twitter.com/lWZh2so4dR— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 14, 2019
Fortress 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/HXEt7cgDET— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) December 14, 2019
Big 3 points!! 💪🏻🔴 https://t.co/32FyqNBtKh— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) December 14, 2019
Important win today! well done boys💪🏼 #XS23 #YNWA 🔴@LFC pic.twitter.com/ABS8l0KDxg— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) December 14, 2019
Me when Mo scored his second 😮 pic.twitter.com/movU8gRpUZ— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 14, 2019
Job done! 😃 @LFC pic.twitter.com/lC58lJFhrl— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 15, 2019
Class 3pts today , well done lads👏🏼 @LFC pic.twitter.com/aWv3S7qbHM— Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) December 14, 2019