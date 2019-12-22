Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to winning the Club World Cup

By
-

Liverpool have been crowned world champions of club football after beating Flamengo 1-0 in yesterday evening’s Club World Cup final in Qatar.

The Reds dominated the match, but needed an extra time goal from Roberto Firmino to see off their Brazilian opponents.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match and securing another piece of silverware.

Here’s what they had to say on Twitter and Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Campeão mundial 🙌🏼 #YnwA❤️

A post shared by Roberto Firmino (@roberto_firmino) on

View this post on Instagram

WORLD CHAMPIONS 🏆

A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on