Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to winning the Club World Cup

Liverpool have been crowned world champions of club football after beating Flamengo 1-0 in yesterday evening’s Club World Cup final in Qatar.

The Reds dominated the match, but needed an extra time goal from Roberto Firmino to see off their Brazilian opponents.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match and securing another piece of silverware.

Here’s what they had to say on Twitter and Instagram.

1 🌍, 193 nations, thousands of teams with millions of fans… but only YOU are the supporters of @LFC, THE BEST TEAM IN THE PLANET! SÍ, SEÑOR!! pic.twitter.com/zKs7Mk6iRt December 21, 2019

🏆 CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LojCuhVrDc — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 21, 2019

Champions of the World!! pic.twitter.com/mYGu2X5m0a — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 21, 2019

Top players. Top set of staff. And now the top team. pic.twitter.com/B7zWlXXwx3 — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 21, 2019