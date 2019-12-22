Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to winning the Club World Cup
Liverpool have been crowned world champions of club football after beating Flamengo 1-0 in yesterday evening’s Club World Cup final in Qatar.
The Reds dominated the match, but needed an extra time goal from Roberto Firmino to see off their Brazilian opponents.
After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match and securing another piece of silverware.
Here’s what they had to say on Twitter and Instagram.
1 🌍, 193 nations, thousands of teams with millions of fans… but only YOU are the supporters of @LFC, THE BEST TEAM IN THE PLANET! SÍ, SEÑOR!! pic.twitter.com/zKs7Mk6iRt— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) December 21, 2019
WORLD CHAMPIONS! 🌍💪🏻#ADR13N pic.twitter.com/0fGMceSbjh— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) December 21, 2019
🏆 CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LojCuhVrDc— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 21, 2019
Club. World. Champions. ❤️🔴🥇🏆 #weareliverpool #YNWA @LFC pic.twitter.com/NkMM03TvNd— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) December 21, 2019
WORLD CHAMPIONS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/IQGuiyudRX— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) December 21, 2019
Champions of the World!! pic.twitter.com/mYGu2X5m0a— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 21, 2019
Top players. Top set of staff. And now the top team. pic.twitter.com/B7zWlXXwx3— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 21, 2019
World & European Champions. That’s got a nice ring to it 💪🏻🔴🏆#werenevergonnastop#siseñor#YNWA pic.twitter.com/zsas06nwGM— James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 21, 2019
December 21, 2019
WORLD Champions! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4zL3RmBpu2— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 22, 2019
After a very tough week, I am very happy and proud to go home with another trophy! Proud of the team, and proud of everyone involved! Time to go home, recover and make sure we’re ready for the next game! 🏆 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/VDLDKI803K— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 22, 2019
World Champions!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z1aKK8vSOv— Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) December 21, 2019
WORLD CHAMPIONS 🏆🥇 @LFC pic.twitter.com/Ty01suXRqC— Ki-Jana Hoever (@khoever51_) December 21, 2019