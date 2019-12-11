Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players to reaching last-16 after beating RB Leipzig

Holders Liverpool booked their place in the Champions League knockout rounds with victory over RB Leipzig in Austria yesterday evening.

Goals from former Salzburg player Naby Keita and Mo Salah gave the Reds the three points they needed to finish as Group E winners ahead of Napoli.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match and on reaching the last-16.

Here’s what they had to say.

Sliding into the last 16… pic.twitter.com/iKCRyI6hbp — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 10, 2019