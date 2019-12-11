Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players to reaching last-16 after beating RB Leipzig
Holders Liverpool booked their place in the Champions League knockout rounds with victory over RB Leipzig in Austria yesterday evening.
Goals from former Salzburg player Naby Keita and Mo Salah gave the Reds the three points they needed to finish as Group E winners ahead of Napoli.
After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match and on reaching the last-16.
Here’s what they had to say.
Love this team ❤️ last 16 ✅ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/4vAVsHzlZR— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 10, 2019
Great result! #AB1 #UCL 🤩🙌🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/Y4QHbYhF2a— Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) December 10, 2019
➡ Last 16
📐 Great angles Mo 😲#MolovesPythagorastheorem#allezallezallez #UCL pic.twitter.com/DmvAOaYOK0— James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 10, 2019
Sliding into the last 16… pic.twitter.com/iKCRyI6hbp— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 10, 2019
#UCL knockouts, here we come! 💪🏾This team knows how to show up when it matters most ❤️ Much love to all travelling fans tonight 🙏🏾 #YNWA #SALLIV pic.twitter.com/hULeIwE7Z6— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 10, 2019
Last 16! 💫 #UCL pic.twitter.com/UShS4add8v— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 11, 2019