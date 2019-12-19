Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to reaching Carabao Cup semi-finals

Manchester United are through to the Carabao Cup semi-finals after beating Colchester United in last night’s quarter-final tie.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, either side of a Ryan Jackson own goal, gave the Red Devils a comfortable victory over their League Two opponents at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their reaction to the game and booking a spot in the last-four, where they will face local rivals Manchester City.

Here’s what they had to say.

Bring on the semi-finals 🔴🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/KVY91j0SKa — Ashley Young (@youngy18) December 19, 2019

As always fans were amazing. Onto the semis and another derby! Bring it on!! 🔴💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/2mHiPQ4G24 December 18, 2019

Job done – Into the semis. Congrats to @ColU_Official on a great cup run. Good luck for the season. 💪🔴❤️ #MUFC #CaraboaCup pic.twitter.com/X2CW8Me72H — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) December 18, 2019

Made to work for it but job done tonight getting into semis 🔴⚪️



Bang up for another derby too 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/2bkICDhIwi — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 18, 2019