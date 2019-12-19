Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to reaching Carabao Cup semi-finals
Manchester United are through to the Carabao Cup semi-finals after beating Colchester United in last night’s quarter-final tie.
Goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, either side of a Ryan Jackson own goal, gave the Red Devils a comfortable victory over their League Two opponents at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.
After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their reaction to the game and booking a spot in the last-four, where they will face local rivals Manchester City.
Here’s what they had to say.
Bring on the semi-finals 🔴🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/KVY91j0SKa— Ashley Young (@youngy18) December 19, 2019
As always fans were amazing. Onto the semis and another derby! Bring it on!! 🔴💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/2mHiPQ4G24— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) December 18, 2019
Job done – Into the semis. Congrats to @ColU_Official on a great cup run. Good luck for the season. 💪🔴❤️ #MUFC #CaraboaCup pic.twitter.com/X2CW8Me72H— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) December 18, 2019
Made to work for it but job done tonight getting into semis 🔴⚪️— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 18, 2019
Bang up for another derby too 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/2bkICDhIwi
“Up for keeping Manchester red mate?” pic.twitter.com/huf1ANWOXD— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 18, 2019
Vamooos @ManUtd ! 🏆 The semi-finals 🔜Reds 🔴 ! Thanks for the support! ❤️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/deG8y0OtKF— Andreas Pereira (@andrinhopereira) December 18, 2019