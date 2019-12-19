Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to reaching Carabao Cup semi-finals

Manchester United are through to the Carabao Cup semi-finals after beating Colchester United in last night’s quarter-final tie.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, either side of a Ryan Jackson own goal, gave the Red Devils a comfortable victory over their League Two opponents at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their reaction to the game and booking a spot in the last-four, where they will face local rivals Manchester City.

Here’s what they had to say.