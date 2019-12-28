Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to victory over Burnley

Manchester United moved up to fifth in the Premier League table with victory over Burnley at Turf Moor this evening.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford ensured the Red Devils picked up all three points and capitalised on Tottenham Hotspur dropping points earlier today.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are now just a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say.

Work, work and work. Together we are stronger! Vamos @ManUtd ! 👊🏼 O trabalho vale mais que palavras, seguimos unidos ! pic.twitter.com/37XX4aQJp2 — Andreas Pereira (@andrinhopereira) December 28, 2019

Together we move – Finish 2019 with a win +3️⃣ #MUFC 🔴❤️ pic.twitter.com/699vYrnR8F December 28, 2019

Seeing out the year with a win and a clean sheet! ✅



On to the next one! 🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/bl137Jg262 — Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) December 28, 2019

Signing off for 2019 the perfect way. Some big performances on the pitch and in the away end. Thank you for all your support this year ❤️🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/Z2WnAoyFGo — Ashley Young (@youngy18) December 28, 2019

Amazing performance guys ! Very good to finish the year with a great win! GGMU ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jMDMpzTVev — Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) December 28, 2019

Boys did the job 🙌🏿 ending the year with an important win #AWB #MUFC pic.twitter.com/7RZcuBLw4j — Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) December 28, 2019