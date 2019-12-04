Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to victory over Tottenham

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of this evening’s victory over former manager Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side at Old Trafford.

Two goals from striker Marcus Rashford gave the Red Devils a 2-1 victory over Spurs. The three points they secured ensured they moved up to sixth in the Premier League table, albeit still eight points adrift of the Champions League qualification places.

Here’s what Rashford and his team-mates had to say about tonight’s win over Tottenham.