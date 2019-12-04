Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to victory over Tottenham

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of this evening’s victory over former manager Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side at Old Trafford.

Two goals from striker Marcus Rashford gave the Red Devils a 2-1 victory over Spurs. The three points they secured ensured they moved up to sixth in the Premier League table, albeit still eight points adrift of the Champions League qualification places.

Here’s what Rashford and his team-mates had to say about tonight’s win over Tottenham.

Doubters just spur me on 🤷🏾‍♂️



A proper Old Trafford night and a great 3 points 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/58eroLbcJm — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 4, 2019

👊🏼 Important win , BIG 3 points ! We keep working hard! 🔥 Thanks for the support, we’re in this together ! #MUFC #MUNTOT @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/Rm7YPn6lKW — Andreas Pereira (@andrinhopereira) December 4, 2019

No better feeling than a win under the lights 🔥 Much better from us tonight, fans were class as always 🔴🕸 #AWB #MUFC pic.twitter.com/oAmEHzrFzF December 4, 2019

Old Trafford on nights like tonight ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S6JmxSXNgB — Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) December 4, 2019

A great team performance and an important 3 points tonight! We go again Saturday! #MUFC 💪🏾💯🔱 pic.twitter.com/GG6YPZdUE0 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) December 4, 2019

Big 3 points! Thank you all the fans! #GGMU 🔴⚪️❤️🙏🏾🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/7U40iRYSWQ — Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) December 4, 2019