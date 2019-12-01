Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to victory over Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been reacting to yesterday’s Premier League win over Bournemouth.
The north Londoners made it three wins from three games under new head coach Jose Mourinho with a 3-2 victory against the Cherries.
Two goals from Dele Alli and another from Moussa Sissoko put Spurs in control. They survived a Bournemouth fightback spearheaded by Harry Wilson.
After the final whistle, the Tottenham players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say.
Feeling good 💪🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/KYIu3kuosM— Dele (@dele_official) November 30, 2019
Another good result to end a good week of wins. #COYS pic.twitter.com/Y0Ajbi1ndx— Harry Kane (@HKane) November 30, 2019
Oh wait did I score a goal ? 😱⚽️— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) November 30, 2019
Thanks to all the fans for their support today 💪🏿 #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/FSu7AO8a4z
Massive week with 3 wins out of 3. Well done boys, looking forward to a big match on Wednesday 👊 #COYS pic.twitter.com/t5W97hmUzb— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) November 30, 2019
What a week!! 3 out of 3! #COYS https://t.co/8h6AQXzo5C— Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) November 30, 2019
+3 👊 #COYS #VamosSpurs pic.twitter.com/dnvz0ylxwL— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) November 30, 2019