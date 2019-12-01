Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to victory over Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been reacting to yesterday’s Premier League win over Bournemouth.

The north Londoners made it three wins from three games under new head coach Jose Mourinho with a 3-2 victory against the Cherries.

Two goals from Dele Alli and another from Moussa Sissoko put Spurs in control. They survived a Bournemouth fightback spearheaded by Harry Wilson.

After the final whistle, the Tottenham players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say.

Another good result to end a good week of wins. #COYS pic.twitter.com/Y0Ajbi1ndx November 30, 2019

Oh wait did I score a goal ? 😱⚽️

Thanks to all the fans for their support today 💪🏿 #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/FSu7AO8a4z — Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) November 30, 2019