Tweets and Photos: Tottenham players react to 1-2 win at Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of yesterday’s dramatic win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brazilian attacking midfielder Lucas Moura gave Spurs the lead inside the first 10 minutes.

The match appeared to be heading for a draw after Adama Traore’s 67th-minute equaliser, but Jan Vertonghen scored in injury time to secure all three points for Jose Mourinho’s side.

The result leaves Spurs within three points of the Champions League qualification places.

Here’s what the players had to say about their win at Molineux.

Sometimes you just gotta grind it out. Love a late winner for a massive 3 points away from home #COYS pic.twitter.com/1Bvcd5dNyb — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 15, 2019

COYS💙💙💙💙💙💙!!! — Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) December 15, 2019