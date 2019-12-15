Video and Photos: Liverpool players travel to Qatar for Club World Cup

Liverpool’s players are en route to Qatar to participate in the Club World Cup.

After signing off with three points from yesterday’s 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield, the Reds departed Liverpool John Lennon airport this morning to compete against other continental champions from around the world.

A 20-man squad boarded the plane, with Jurgen Klopp taking his strongest group with him for the tournament.

You can see the Liverpool players travelling to Qatar in the selection of photos and video below.