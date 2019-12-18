Video: Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns to training on grass

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is continuing his recovery from injury by training on grass.

The England international is back in his boots and working outdoors at Cobham as he fights back to full fitness from the Achilles injury he sustained at the end of last season.

He has now shared a video that will gives Blues supporters hope that they might see the academy product back in action early in 2020.

Loftus-Cheek is seen dribbling and kicked a ball in the short clip.

You can see Loftus-Cheek being put through his paces in an outdoor training session in the video below.