Video: Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek shares recovery video

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has taken to social media to share footage showing his recovery from injury.

The England international’s rehabilitation seems to be going well, with the footage showing he can put considerable strain on his injured Achilles.

Loftus-Cheek, aged 23, is edging towards a return to first-team action. He has been sidelined since sustaining the injury in a post-season friendly against New England Revolution.

You can see Loftus-Cheek working on his recovery in the video below.