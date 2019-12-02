Video: Freddie Ljungberg reacts to his first game in charge of Arsenal

Arsenal’s new interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg has given thoughts on his first game in charge of the club.

The timing of his appointment – coming in the wake of Unai Emery’s sacking after Thursday night’s home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt – meant the Swede’s media duties had been limited ahead of yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Ljungberg said he was “proud and honoured” to be standing on the touchline as Arsenal coach.

You can hear what else he had to say in his post-match interview and press conference in the videos below.