Video: Jurgen Klopp previews Liverpool vs Everton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faced reporters today for a pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow evening’s Merseyside derby against Everton.

The Reds host their local rivals at Anfield with a comfortable cushion at the top of the Premier League table, whereas the Toffees are currently struggling just outside the relegation zone.

Klopp answered journalists’ questions on a range of topics.

You can hear what the German boss had to say in the build-up to the game in the video below.