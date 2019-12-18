Video: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and vice-captain James Milner preview Monterrey clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and vice-captain James Milner have faced reporters for a pre-match press conference ahead of this evening’s Club World Cup game against Monterrey.

Klopp and Milner answered questions in the build-up to their semi-final encounter with the Mexican side.

They spoke about the prospect of being crowned world champions this weekend and the rare opportunity of lifting a trophy that Liverpool have not previously won.

You can hear what Klopp and Milner had to say about the tournament in the video below.