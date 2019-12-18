Video: Neil Critchley discusses Liverpool’s 5-0 defeat at Aston Villa

Liverpool Under-23 boss Neil Critchley faced reporters for a post-match press conference after his side suffered a 5-0 defeat to Aston Villa in their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie last night.

With Reds coach Jurgen Klopp and his first-team stars in Qatar for the Club World Cup, Critchley was charged with leading a team of youngsters at Villa Park.

Despite the heavy defeat, Critchley wasn’t willing to accept it was a disappointing night for a side with an average age of 19 years and 182 days.

He told reporters: “Try telling those players it was a bad evening for them.

“My overwhelming feeling was one of immense pride.”

