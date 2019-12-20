Video: Toby Alderweireld signs new Spurs contract

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has ended the long-running speculation over his future by signing a new contract.

The Belgium international was due to be out of contract at the end of the season, but has now signed a new deal that will keep him in north London until June 2023.

Alderweireld, aged 30, joined Spurs from Atletico Madrid in July 2015. He has since made 179 appearances for the club.

You can see him putting pen to paper on his new deal in the video below.