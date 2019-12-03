Virgil van Dijk reacts to being named Ballon D’Or runner-up

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has taken to social media to give his thoughts on finishing as runner-up in this year’s Ballon D’Or.

The Netherlands international finished second to Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi in the voting.

Van Dijk came close to capping a year in which he won the Champions League with Liverpool and the Nations League with the Netherlands by taking the personal accolade. But Messi pipped him to win the award for a sixth time.

Here’s what the former Southampton and Celtic man had to say about his second-place finish.