Virgil van Dijk reacts to Roberto Firmino’s winner vs Monterrey

Absent Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was among those celebrating as Roberto Firmino scored an injury-time winner in this evening’s Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey.

With the game tied at 1-1, the Mexican side looked set to take the Reds to injury time until substitute Firmino popped up with the last-gasp goal.

Dutch defender Van Dijk, who was missing from the matchday squad due to illness, was clearly well enough to watch the game on TV because he was quickly on social media to give the following reaction.