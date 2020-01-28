Alexis Sanchez set for Man Utd return

Alexis Sanchez will make a Manchester United comeback, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Chile international, aged 31, is currently on a season-long loan at Inter Milan, which had seemed likely to be the beginning of the end of a disappointing spell at Old Trafford.

But Solskjaer is expected Sanchez to be at United next season to prove his critics wrong.

Speaking at his press conference this morning, the United boss said: “Alexis will come back in the summer and prove you all wrong.”

Sanchez joined United from Arsenal in January 2018.

He has scored just five goals in 44 appearances for the Red Devils, compared to 80 goals in 166 appearances for the Gunners.

He hasn’t fared well during an injury hit spell in Italy. He has scored a single goal in seven outings for Inter.

The former Udinese and Barcelona man is now set to return to Old Trafford, where he earns £400,000 per week, ahead of the 2020/21 season.

You can see Solskjaer’s press conference comments on Sanchez’s future in the video below.