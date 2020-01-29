Arsenal confirm Pablo Mari signing

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Flamengo defender Pablo Mari.

Mari, aged 26, has joined the Gunners on loan until the end of the season, with the Premier League side having an option to convert the move to a permanent transfer in the summer.

Arsenal’s technical director Edu told the club’s official website: “Pablo is an experienced player who will provide us with additional defensive quality.

“We have been monitoring Pablo’s career for a while and we are very pleased to have reached agreement with Flamengo for him to join us initially until the end of our season.

“Together with Mikel and his coaching team, we are all looking forward to seeing Pablo in an Arsenal shirt.”

Mari was part of the Flamengo side that won the Brazilian league title and Copa Libertadores in 2019.

He joined the Brazilian side last summer in a £1.1m move from Manchester City.

Mari had been on the books at the Etihad Stadium since 2016 but spent his entire City career on loan at Girona, NAC Breda and Deportivo La Coruna. He left without making an appearance in English football.

The Gunners announced the Spanish centre-back’s arrival with a tweet welcoming him to London.

Welcome to London. Welcome to Arsenal.@PabloMV5 is coming to the capital! 👋 pic.twitter.com/X07dtNeG5Y — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 29, 2020

More to follow.