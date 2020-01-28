Arsenal man reacts to injury setback

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has vowed to be back soon after being stretchered off during last night’s FA Cup fourth round win over Bournemouth.

The Germany international is due to undergo a scan on the ankle injury he sustained at the Vitality Stadium on Monday evening.

The 27-year-old, who was starting a third successive game for Mikel Arteta’s side, landed awkwardly on his ankle in the second-half.

Writing on Twitter on Tuesday, Mustafi said: “Through to the next round of the @EmiratesFACup.

“I really appreciated your support through all the game against @afcbournemouth last night.

“I’ll be back soon.”

Through to the next round of the @EmiratesFACup ✅ I really appreciated your support through all the game against @afcbournemouth last night 🙏🏻 I ll be back soon 👊🏻 #SM20 pic.twitter.com/8KE07ngsEL — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) January 28, 2020

A couple of Mustafi’s team-mates had expressed concern over his condition in their own post-match tweets.

Big WIN lads 🙌🏻 Round of the last 16 is booked ✅ A bitter evening for our team-mate – get well soon bro @MustafiOfficial 💪🏻 #EmiratesFACup #GibGäs #SeoKol @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/8bu8k1mKx6 — Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) January 27, 2020