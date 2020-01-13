Arsenal man shares training photo amid transfer speculation
Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has shared a photo of him at work in the club’s training kit amid speculation that he is on the verge of leaving the club.
The Germany international is seen doing pull-ups in the gym, presumably at London Colney.
In an accompanying tweet, he said: “Keeping up the hard work.”
Given that there are widespread reports that his representatives are in talks with Turkish side Galatasaray over a transfer, Mustafi’s tweet could be interpreted as an attempt to dampen the rumours, or at least to show that the former Valencia man isn’t putting all his eggs in one basket.
Keeping up the hard work 👊🏻 #SM20 pic.twitter.com/RQHFNTpVdH— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) January 13, 2020