Arsenal man shares training photo amid transfer speculation

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has shared a photo of him at work in the club’s training kit amid speculation that he is on the verge of leaving the club.

The Germany international is seen doing pull-ups in the gym, presumably at London Colney.

In an accompanying tweet, he said: “Keeping up the hard work.”

Given that there are widespread reports that his representatives are in talks with Turkish side Galatasaray over a transfer, Mustafi’s tweet could be interpreted as an attempt to dampen the rumours, or at least to show that the former Valencia man isn’t putting all his eggs in one basket.