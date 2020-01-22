Arsenal midfielder hints he’s leaving

Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos has dropped a big clue that his time at the club is over.

The Spain international is on a season-long loan at the Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid.

But the 23-year-old looks set to cut short his deal and move elsewhere after an Instagram post in which he appeared to bid farewell to right-back Hector Bellerin.

In response to Bellerin’s equaliser against Chelsea last night, Ceballos wrote in Spanish: “I will miss those goals with the left to the back post bro. You deserve everything good that happens to you.”

The former Real Betis man has not featured for the Gunners since picking up a hamstring injury in the Europa League game against Vitoria on November 6.

Mikel Arteta has replaced compatriot Unai Emery as the north London club’s coach since Ceballos’ last appearance, so it is possible that the injury-hit midfielder is surplus to requirements under the new boss.

Ceballos was down the pecking order at the Bernabeu before being allowed to join Arsenal, so another loan move for the remainder of the season seems to be the most likely outcome.