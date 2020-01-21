Arsenal midfielder looks ahead to Chelsea clash

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has posted on social media in the build-up to this evening’s Premier League clash with Chelsea.

The Gunners travel across the capital to face the Blues at Stamford Bridge in Tuesday evening’s London derby.

Uruguay international Torreira, aged 24, appears to be relishing that prospect.

Writing in Spanish on his Twitter account, the Arsenal man said: “Training ✅ for the big match tomorrow ⚽️💪🏻 Chelsea vs Arsenal.”

Torreira has started all of Arsenal’s Premier League games since new coach Mikel Arteta took charge in December and will expect to be in the team that starts against the Blues this evening.