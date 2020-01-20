Arsenal team news ahead of Chelsea clash

Arsenal will still be without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for tomorrow’s trip to Chelsea.

The Gabon international is serving the second game of his three-match suspension following the red card he received against Crystal Palace on January 11.

Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli, who scored in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United, will hope to be involved again. He earned praise from skipper Aubameyang in the wake of Saturday’s game.

Young striker Eddie Nketiah is set to provide backup to Alexandre Lacazette, who is likely to lead the attack in Aubameyang’s absence.

Nketiah came off the bench to replace Lacazette against the Blades.

Centre-back Sokratis is still suffering with illness and will be assessed ahead of the game to determine whether he is well enough to be involved.

Sead Kolasinac (thigh) and Reiss Nelson (hamstring) are out and not expected to return to action until February.

Long-term absentees Calum Chambers (ACL knee) and Kieran Tierney (discloated shoulder) also remain sidelined.