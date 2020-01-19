Ashley Young and Man Utd players exchange farewell messages

Manchester United’s players have been exchanging farewell messages with their former captain Ashley Young, who has completed a transfer to Inter Milan.

Young has quit Old Trafford for San Siro after nine years as a United player.

Some of his most recent crop of United team-mates took to social media to share their memories with Young and wish him well for his Serie A adventure.

Here are the farewell messages between Young and his former colleagues at United.

Thanks Ang, always here for you bro if you need anything. Keep working hard my bro and massive future ahead of you. Keep your feet on the ground and level headed as you are🤘🏾❤ January 18, 2020

Thanks H aka Slabber 😂 Enjoy wearing that armband as much as I did, Proud Proud Moments to be had 👹🤘🏾 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) January 18, 2020

Thanks mate 💪🔴❤️ — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 18, 2020

De Geaaaaaa, I wish you all the best bro. I’ve been able to call you a teammate but also a friend from the minute we both signed together. All the best bro but please don’t touch the music in the dressing room now I’ve gone 😂🤣 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) January 18, 2020