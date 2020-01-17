Ashley Young close to joining Inter Milan, says Solskjaer

Manchester United full-back Ashley Young is on the verge of completing a transfer to Inter Milan, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash with Liverpool, Solskjaer confirmed that Young was close to joining the Serie A side.

The Norwegian boss told reporters: “He is 35 in the summer and, if he gets a two-year contract somewhere, I think it’s up to him to take that. We weren’t ready to offer that.



“He’s been a good servant for the club. He’s been captain and he’s won trophies, leagues, cups, but we’ve got players coming through.

“So it was time now, then. When Ashley’s head and mindset was on ‘yeah, I want to try this’, why not do it now?”

The BBC had already reported that United had agreed a £1.28m (€1.5m) fee with Inter for Young.

The former England international is into the final six months of his contract at Old Trafford and free to talk to overseas clubs. But Inter have struck a deal that will see the former Aston Villa and Watford man leave before the end of his deal.

Young has been at United for nine years, having signed from Villa in 2011.

He has made 261 appearances for United and was club captain this season, although he was restricted to just 10 Premier League starts this term.

His team-mates at Inter will include Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.