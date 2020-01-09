Ashley Young set to reject Man Utd contract extension to join Inter Milan

Manchester United captain Ashley Young is expected to reject the offer of a one-year contract extension in order to join Inter Milan on a free transfer this summer, according to multiple sources.

The BBC says Young, aged 34, has agreed to join Inter when his United contract expires at the end of the season and could move this month if the Red Devils agree.

Young’s pre-contract talks with the Serie A side appear to have prompted United to offer him a new deal.

But Sky Italia claims the former England international has rejected the one-year extension and that Inter are now waiting to hear what fee the Premier League side would expect in order for Young to leave six months before the end of his deal.

The same report claims Young has told coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he does not intend to play for United again in an effort to force an early switch to San Siro, where he would be deployed as a wing-back in Antonio Conte’s 3-5-2 formation.