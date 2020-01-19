Aubameyang predicts Arsenal youngster will become superstar

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has predicted that team-mate Gabriel Martinelli will become a superstar.

Martinelli, aged 18, scored his second Premier League goal in yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium.

He now has nine goals in 20 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, and Aubameyang is tipping the Brazilian youngster to get to the very top.

Writing on Twitter after the draw with the Blades, the Arsenal skipper said: “Gabi’s gonna be a superstar 🙏🏽 Not because of the goal because of the attitude, energy and mindset.”

Martinelli joined Arsenal from Brazilian side Ituano in July 2019.

