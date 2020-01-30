Bruno Fernandes: Man Utd confirm signing

Manchester United have completed the signing of Portugal international Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon for an initial fee of £47m.

The overall cost of the deal could rise to £67.7m with add-ons.

Fernandes has put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half-year deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2025. United have an option to extend the contract by an extra year until June 2026.

After confirming yesterday that they had reached an agreement with Sporting over the transfer, the Red Devils have now finalised the deal.

The 25-year-old has passed a medical and agreed personal terms with United.

He told United’s official website: “My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club.

“For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

“I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me. It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team.

“A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.”

Fernandes leaves Sporting having scored 63 goals and bagged 52 assists in 137 appearances.