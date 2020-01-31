Bruno Fernandes posts on Instagram about signing for Man Utd

Manchester United’s new attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes has finally addressed his move to Old Trafford on social media.

The Portugal international, aged 25, has been quiet on Instagram since completing his £47m move to the Red Devils yesterday.

This evening he posted a farewell message to former club Sporting Lisbon and later on he eventually reacted to joining United.

Writing on Instagram, Fernandes said: “Amazing feeling to be part of this family! Can’t wait to get started and play in Theatre of Dreams.”

Fernandes is expected to make his debut in tomorrow’s teatime kick-off against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.