Bruno Fernandes will feature against Wolves

Manchester United’s new signing Bruno Fernandes will be involved in this weekend’s Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference this morning, Solskjaer confirmed that the latest addition to his squad will be picked for the Wolves match.

The United boss says Fernandes will be in the matchday squad for tomorrow evening’s game at Old Trafford.

That perhaps indicated that the Portugal international will have to settle for a place on the bench, which would not be a great surprise given that he is only training with his new team-mates for the first time this morning.

Solskjaer told reporters gathered at Carrington today: “He’s fit enough to play and he’ll be involved definitely.

“He’ll be in the squad. Let’s get the training out of the way today.

“He’s had of course a few hectic days now and even with his little daughter’s three-year birthday yesterday, so I don’t know how much he will be involved, but he’s in the squad.”

Fernandes, aged 25, finalised his transfer from Sporting Lisbon on Thursday. The Red Devils have paid an initial £47m to get their man.

The former Sampdoria man usually plays in an attacking midfield role, behind the central striker.

As such, it is Andreas Pereira who is likely to see his place in Solskjaer’s team come under immediate threat.