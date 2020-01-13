BrunoFernandez: Man Utd fans’ misspelling of transfer target Bruno Fernandes’ name trends on Twitter

Manchester United fans have given prospective new boy Bruno Fernandes a slightly less than warm welcome by failing to spell his name correctly.

With the Sporting Lisbon man reportedly close to completing his switch to Old Trafford, Twitter was abuzz with speculation among excited United fans.

But the result was that a misspelling of Fernandes’ name – #BrunoFernandez – ended up trended on Twitter.

Fernandez is the Spanish equivalent of Portugal international Fernandes’ surname. Premier League fans are familiar with the Spanish spelling from Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez.

As opposition fans lined up to poke fun at United supporters over the blunder, the hashtag’s use increased further and became even more popular.