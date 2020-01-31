Cedric Soares: Arsenal confirm Southampton right-back’s signing

Arsenal have completed the signing of Southampton right-back Cedric Soares.

The Portuguese defender, aged 28, has joined the Gunners on loan until the end of the season, with a free transfer to follow in the summer when his contract at St Mary’s expires.

Southampton confirmed in a statement that Cedric’s loan move was ahead of a free transfer in the next transfer window, whereas the Gunners only mentioned the initial loan move.

Cedric will provide competition for Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Cedric joined the Saints from Sporting Lisbon in 2015. He has clocked up more than 100 appearances for the south coast club.

The Portugal international was part of the squad that won Euro 2016. He has 33 caps and one goal for his national team, but hasn’t been capped since 2018.