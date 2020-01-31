Cedric Soares tweets about signing for Arsenal
Arsenal’s new signing Cedric Soares has posted on social media to give his thoughts on joining the club.
The Portuguese right-back, aged 28, joined the Gunners on loan from Southampton earlier today. He is expected to join Mikel Arteta’s squad on a permanent basis when his contract with the Saints expires this summer.
The Euro 2016 winner said it was a privilege to sign for Arsenal.
Writing on Twitter, Cedric said: “I am very happy to have signed for @Arsenal, one of the biggest clubs in the world.
“It is a privilege to join a team with such a rich history, class and loyal supporters. It’s great that I have come to north London to be part of this talented squad.
“I will work my hardest and give my all to help @Arsenal reach its goals and make all Gunners proud!”
Cedric had played for Southampton since joining from Sporting Lisbon in 2015.
2/ I will work my hardest and give my all to help @Arsenal reach its goals and make all gunners proud! #COYG #Arsenal #AFC #Gunners pic.twitter.com/D3Ae14jUJx— Cédric Soares (@OficialCedric) January 31, 2020