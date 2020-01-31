Cedric Soares tweets about signing for Arsenal

Arsenal’s new signing Cedric Soares has posted on social media to give his thoughts on joining the club.

The Portuguese right-back, aged 28, joined the Gunners on loan from Southampton earlier today. He is expected to join Mikel Arteta’s squad on a permanent basis when his contract with the Saints expires this summer.

The Euro 2016 winner said it was a privilege to sign for Arsenal.

Writing on Twitter, Cedric said: “I am very happy to have signed for @Arsenal, one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“It is a privilege to join a team with such a rich history, class and loyal supporters. It’s great that I have come to north London to be part of this talented squad.

“I will work my hardest and give my all to help @Arsenal reach its goals and make all Gunners proud!”

Cedric had played for Southampton since joining from Sporting Lisbon in 2015.