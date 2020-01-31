Cedric Soares tweets after leaving Southampton for Arsenal

Cedric Soares has posted on social media for the first time since joining Arsenal from Southampton.

The Portugal international, aged 28, has joined the Gunners on loan until the end of the season, and will join them on a free transfer when his Saints contract expires in the summer.

Shortly after the deal was confirmed by both clubs, Cedric took to Twitter to give his reaction.

In a series of tweets, he bid farewell to Southampton, where he has played since 2015.

He wrote: Today, I am leaving @SouthamptonFC after four and a half unforgettable years.

“Through it all – my first appearance against Vitesse, my first assist against Newcastle, sixth in the league in 2016, League Cup runners-up in 2017, my first goal against Wigan in 2018–you have been there, chanting and supporting us.

“Through the highs and lows, celebrations and struggles, you have always had our back. From the first minute of my walking through the tunnel at St. Mary’s, your passion was unmatched and helped push us through and gave us that extra edge.

“As I embark on a new challenge in my life, I do not want to do so before thanking the Saints supporters, all the club staff and the board for all that you have given me and my family. I will never forget my time with you. All the best.”

