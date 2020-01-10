Chelsea starlet Marc Guehi joins Swansea City on loan

Chelsea defender Marc Guehi has joined Swansea City on loan for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

The 19-year-old made his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup win over Grimsby Town in September, and also played in the next round against Manchester United.

But he has been allowed to make a temporary switch to the Liberty Stadium in search of more regular playing time.

Blues boss Frank Lampard took fellow homegrown centre-back Fikayo Tomori, aged 22, on loan to Derby County in the Championship last season.

Tomori has been a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge this season, so Guehi will hope for a similar breakthrough if he can prove himself with the Swans.

Guehi is reunited in south Wales with Steve Cooper, who coached him to Under-17 World Cup glory with England in 2017.

His team-mate from that squad, Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster, joined Swansea on loan earlier this week.