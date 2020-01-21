Chelsea vs Arsenal: early team news

Here is the early team news ahead of this evening’s Chelsea vs Arsenal clash at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Chelsea team news

Blues full-backs Reece James (knee) and Marcos Alonso (thigh) are both in contention after returning to fitness following injuries.

James has shaken off his knee injury quicker than expected and will face a late fitness test.

But Christian Pulisic (groin), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf) and Marco van Ginkel (knee)

Arsenal team news

The Gunners are still without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who will serve the second game of his three-match suspension following his red card against Crystal Palace.

Gabriel Martinelli, who was on the scoresheet against Sheffield United last weekend, could continue in the side in Aubameyang’s absence, with Alexandre Lacazette leading the attack.

Centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos (illness) will be assessed to determine if he is well enough to be involved.

Reiss Nelson (thigh) and Sead Kolasinac (thigh) are both ruled out through injury, while long-term absentees Calum Chambers (knee) and Kieran Tierney (shoulder) are also missing.