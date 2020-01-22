Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham reacts to Arsenal game and his injury

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has posted on social media to give his thoughts on last night’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

It was a disappointing evening for the Blues, who were twice pegged back by the 10-man Gunners.

And it was a tough evening for Abraham personally, who sustained an injury after colliding with the advertising hoardings. He played on until the end of the match, but had to be helped off the pitch after the final whistle.

Writing on Twitter, the England international said: “Not the end result we would had liked but we have to keep going & fighting! Thanks for the support & messages. Hopefully my injury isn’t too bad .”