Christian Eriksen completes transfer to Inter Milan

Christian Eriksen has completed his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Inter Milan, both clubs have confirmed.

The Denmark international would have been out of contract at the end of the season and was set to leave Spurs on a free transfer.

But Inter swooped with a bid that allowed them to get their man early and Tottenham to recoup a small fee for Eriksen.

The attacking midfielder has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal that will keep his at San Siro until June 2024.

Eriksen, aged 27, joined Spurs from Ajax in an £11m deal in August 2013. He has gone on to make 305 appearances and score 69 goals for the north London club in all competitions. He was part of the squad that was beaten by Liverpool in last season’s Champions League final.

Eriksen joins a considerable former Premier League contingent at Inter. Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and new signings Ashley Young and Victor Moses are already part of Antonio Conte’s squad.