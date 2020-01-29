Christian Eriksen tweets goodbye message to Tottenham fans

Christian Eriksen has written a farewell message to fans of his former club Tottenham Hotspur.

The Danish playmaker left Spurs to join Inter Milan yesterday. While he had tweeted about his excitement at starting a “new adventure” in Italy yesterday, he did not address his departure from Spurs until this afternoon.

Eriksen posted an open letter to the north London club’s supporters in which he explained his reasons for moving on after six-and-a-half years as a Spurs player.

He wrote: “Dear Tottenham fans, I don’t know where to start.

“I didn’t have time to say goodbye to everyone, even though I felt like I played a lot of games where everyone said and thought I would be gone the next day.

“I have so many unbelievable memories over the last 6.5 years I was at Spurs.

“I enjoyed being at the training ground every day and playing games in the stadium so much , but sometimes you just want to try something new.

“So, Spurs fans, it has been a pleasure to play at your club and hopefully we meet again in the future!

“All the best, Christian.”

Eriksen, aged 27, had joined Spurs from Ajax in 2013.

He had entered the final six months of his contract and joined Inter in a £16.5m deal on Tuesday.